Report: Everton And West Ham Eyeing Move for Chelsea Midfielder Ross Barkley

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley is being targeted by Everton and West Ham this summer, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has returned to pre-season training after spending the previous campaign on loan at Aston Villa, netting four goals in 27 appearances across all competitions for Dean Smith's side.

With a series of change expected at Stamford Bridge this summer, the Englishman could be heading for a permanent exit to another Premier League side.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As reported by 90min, West Ham are eyeing Barkley as an alternative to Jesse Lingard, who enjoyed a successful loan spell with the Hammers during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.



It has further been reported that while re-signing Lingard from Manchester United remains a priority for David Moyes' side, the chances of securing another move for the midfielder are looking highly unlikely, after the Red Devils set a £30 million asking price for their academy graduate.

Furthermore, Everton want to bring back their former player to Goodison Park, where Barkley made his senior debut under Moyes back in 2017.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Despite the progress he made on loan last term, a move away from Stamford Bridge could bode well for all parties as the midfielder looks to revitalise his career following several injuries during his time in west London.

Barkley, who underwent a loan stint at Leeds United in his early years, could be deemed surplus to requirements as the Champions League winners, who are looking to bolster their squad further in a bid to mount a sustained title challenge next season.

