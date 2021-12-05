Report: Everton and West Ham Leading Race For Former Blue Eden Hazard

Skip to main content
December 5, 2021
Report: Everton and West Ham Leading Race For Former Chelsea Star Eden Hazard

Author:

Premier League sides Everton and West Ham are the frontrunners to sign former Chelsea star Eden Hazard, according to reports. 

The Belgian left the Blues in 2019 after seven successful years in west London, joining La Liga giants Real Madrid. 

However he has been unable to replicate the form he consistently showed in the English top flight, with injuries seeing him feature just 54 times in nearly two and a half seasons. 

imago0028502670h

According to the Sunday Mirror via Goodison News, Everton and West Ham are both leading the race to bring the 30-year-old back to the Premier League.

He is believed to have fallen out of favour with former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian would allow Hazard to leave the club in January. 

The report says that the Spanish giants would allow him to go for a fee of around £25.5 million next summer, or for a lower fee of £21 million if they agree to purchase him permanently after an initial loan deal.

Read More

An original fee of around £43 million was admired, but this has now been lowered due to the current economic situation in football.

imago0041477632h

After arriving from Lille in 2012, Hazard made 352 appearances in all competitions during seven years at the club.

He scored 110 goals and assisted 96, with two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, an FA Cup and a League Cup to his name.

The Belgian international is widely considered to be one of the greatest players the Premier League has ever seen.

