Report: Everton Bid £45million For Chelsea's Conor Gallagher

Everton have made a £40million plus £5million in add-ons bid for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher. The bid has not been rejected or accepted by Chelsea as of yet, and it is thought they'd be open to the move.

Gallagher on the other hand is not thought to be open to a move to Everton at the moment, and would instead prefer to join a team like Newcastle on loan.

Nothing has been decided yet in regards to the deal.

Everton have made a £45million bid for Conor Gallagher. IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea are yet to respond but with Enzo Fernandez expected to become a Chelsea player in the next day or so it could be a deal they would be open to doing.

Gallagher is the sticky point in the deal as of now. He would have to be convinced to join Everton and reports are suggesting a move to Newcastle is something that appeals to him more.

If Gallagher decides to stay and fight at Chelsea the club would be forced to reject the bid. Gallagher's game time may be limited in the second half of the season, but there are chances he can have a part to play.

The deal will be dealt with when a decision is communicated from Gallagher, but as of now there is no agreement or rejection in regards to Everton's bid.

