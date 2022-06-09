Report: Everton boss Frank Lampard is interested in Chelsea duo Connor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour
Chelsea midfield duo Connor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour are both "well liked" by Everton manager Frank Lampard as his side eye up moves for both of the academy graduates.
22 year-old Gallagher was on loan at Crystal Palace last season whilst Scotland international Gilmour was on loan at relegated Norwich.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been very vocal about his praise for the duo and there was much reluctance from the German to send either one of the players out on loan last season.
Both players had contrasting loan spells with Gallagher arguably having the better of the two. The England international recorded 13 goals and assists whilst on loan at London rivals Crystal Palace.
Read More
I contrast, Gilmour had a tough season as his side Norwich where relegated back to Championship after they finished rock bottom of the Premier League table. The Scotland international made 28 apperances in all registering 2 assists.
It could be a reunion for Gilmour and former Chelsea manager Lampard who gave the young Scotsman his Chelsea debut in the 2-0 FA Cup victory over Liverpool in March 2020.
Everton manager Lampard, has made it no secret that he has high admiration for both of Chelsea's young talents and with many of his starting midfielders potentially leaving this summer, it could be a chance for his side to capture one of his young assets.
Read More Chelsea Coverage
- Chelsea Confirm First Transfer Of Todd Boehly Era As Defender Signs
- 'I'll Be Happy' - Emerson Palmieri On Chelsea Future After Loan Spell At Lyon
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Signing Gabriel Jesus From Manchester City | Guardiola Values Him At £43M
- Report: Liverpool Eye Chelsea Star Christian Pulisic as Sadio Mane Replacement
- Report: Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel 'Really Wants' to Sign West Ham's Declan Rice
- Report: Chelsea Emerge as Favourites to Sign Ousmane Dembele This Summer
- Report: Chelsea Have No Problem With Fee for Sevilla's Jules Kounde