Report: Everton Considering Loan Move for Chelsea Star Ross Barkley

Everton have shortlisted Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley as a potential loan signing in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is way down the midfield pecking order at Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel, but has made a handful of appearances in recent weeks due to their injury and Covid-19 problems.

He has made 11 appearances for the Blues so far this term, but he could be on the way out of Stamford Bridge next month.

IMAGO / News Images

Leeds United have shown interest in the English midfielder, but his former club Everton could make a shock move in January.

As per the Telegraph, Rafa Benitez is looking to bolster his squad next month and Barkley is among the names the Toffees are considering to sign until the end of the season.

Barkley left the Merseyside club in January 2018 for £15 million, leaving a bitter taste among the Evertonian faithful. He was set to join Chelsea in the summer of 2017 but the £35 million move fell through due to doubts over his long-term fitness.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Chelsea midfielder expressed his love for his boyhood club, saying in January 2018: “Everton means the world to me. I am a boyhood fan, I am a local lad and have supported Everton all my life, it was a very hard decision but I felt it was right to make the jump to Chelsea. I am grateful for what the club did for me over the years and it was hard to leave. The fans were great with me.”

He could now return 'home' in January which could pave the way for Lucas Digne to head the other way to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea could make a move for a left-back following the confirmation that Ben Chilwell requires knee surgery, and Digne is a firm target for the Blues.

