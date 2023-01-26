Skip to main content
Report: Everton Drop Price For Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Report: Everton Drop Price For Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

Everton have dropped the asking price for Chelsea target Anthony Gordon, who also has interest from Newcastle United.

Everton have reportedly dropped the asking price for Anthony Gordon after the player refused to turn up for training for a second consecutive day. 

Newcastle are heavily interested in his signature but the drop in price could also see Chelsea reignite their interest in the final days of the window.

Gordon would like to leave Everton as soon as possible, and it now depends on which club match the asking price for the player in the final days of the window.

Anthony Gordon

Everton have dropped their asking price for Anthony Gordon.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Everton have dropped the asking price for Anthony Gordon down to £40million.

Gordon has not turned up for training two days in a row now, and the expectation is for him to leave the club before the window closes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea offered £50million in the summer for Gordon but had it turned down. Everton may be regretting that decision right about now.

Newcastle have the most interest as things stand and do look heavily likely to land a deal for the winger. 

Personal terms are already agreed between Gordon and Newcastle but the clubs are yet to reach an agreement. Newcastle have not submitted an official proposal.

Chelsea are not in the race fully as of yet but interest has remained and it could be something they look to take advantage of in the final days of the window.

As of now it looks like Anthony Gordon will become a Newcastle player this month.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Still Sign Malo Gusto In January

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana
Transfer News

Report: Amadou Onana Rejects Chance To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva
News

Report: Thiago Silva Close To Signing New Chelsea Contract

By Luka Foley
Malo Gusto
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Preparing New Bid For Malo Gusto

By Luka Foley
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Considering Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Would Prefer To Allow Conor Gallagher To Leave On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Christian Pulisic Could Leave Chelsea In The Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Amadou Onana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Step Up Interest For Everton's Amadou Onana

By Dylan McBennett