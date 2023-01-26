Report: Everton Drop Price For Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon

Everton have reportedly dropped the asking price for Anthony Gordon after the player refused to turn up for training for a second consecutive day.

Newcastle are heavily interested in his signature but the drop in price could also see Chelsea reignite their interest in the final days of the window.

Gordon would like to leave Everton as soon as possible, and it now depends on which club match the asking price for the player in the final days of the window.

Everton have dropped their asking price for Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Everton have dropped the asking price for Anthony Gordon down to £40million.

Gordon has not turned up for training two days in a row now, and the expectation is for him to leave the club before the window closes.

Chelsea offered £50million in the summer for Gordon but had it turned down. Everton may be regretting that decision right about now.

Newcastle have the most interest as things stand and do look heavily likely to land a deal for the winger.

Personal terms are already agreed between Gordon and Newcastle but the clubs are yet to reach an agreement. Newcastle have not submitted an official proposal.

Chelsea are not in the race fully as of yet but interest has remained and it could be something they look to take advantage of in the final days of the window.

As of now it looks like Anthony Gordon will become a Newcastle player this month.

