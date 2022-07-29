Skip to main content

Report: Everton In Talks To Sign Chelsea Duo Ross Barkely and Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea's busy transfer window keeps on getting busier as Frank Lampard's Everton set their sights on securing permanent deals for both Michy Batshuayi and Ross Barkley. 

Thomas Tuchel and co have been transparent about wanting to offload the duo all summer and Lampard is particularly insistent on a reunion with the former Everton man. 

Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley in action during Chelsea's pre-season. 

Barkley has been rumoured with a move away from the West Londoners for a while and the latest report from journalists Graeme Bailey and Chris Smith (via Absolute Chelsea), has claimed that the Merseyside club are in advanced talks to bring him back up North this summer. 

The England international is said to be keen on a return to his old stomping ground with the side now just needing to agree on some 'small details' before having an offer accepted for the midfielder. 

The 28-year-old has spent most of his time on loan to Aston Villa since signing a contract with the Blues, and with his final year approaching, it is perhaps the ideal time for Chelsea to send him elsewhere. 

Michy Batshuayi

Michy Batshuayi playing for Chelsea in 2019. 

Everton have also opened talks for Batshuayi and would prefer a permanent deal over a loan move, but the details regarding the potential switch have yet to be disclosed. 

