Report: Everton Interested In Chelsea Duo Connor Gallagher And Armando Broja

As Chelsea prepare to kick off their pre-season in the United States, it appears that two of their recent academy graduates might be on the way out, with Everton reportedly interested.

According to recent reports, Frank Lampard and the Toffees hold an interest in both Connor Gallagher and Armando Broja. Lampard will have been around those two in the past during his time at Chelsea, so this is hardly a surprise.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Reports on Monday from Mark Douglas detailed the Toffees plans this summer, plans which include these two Chelsea players. Everton desire a young, energetic midfielder, a profile that Connor Gallagher certainly falls under.

Douglas reported that the club holds an interest in Gallagher, but that any move for the Englishman will have to wait until later in the window. Thomas Tuchel wants to see the 22-year-old in preseason before he decides on his future.

IMAGO / PA Images

Likewise, Chelsea and Everton have been in discussions regarding striker Armando Broja. The two sides are discussing a potential loan for the Albanian this season, after having spent the last season on loan at Southampton.

Like with Gallagher, Tuchel desires to observe Broja up close during preseason before deciding on his future, so a move for the striker would likely have to wait as well.

