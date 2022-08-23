Report: Everton Is Considering A Late Loan Move For Chelsea Star Armando Broja
Chelsea legend and current Everton boss Frank Lampard looks to bring in a new forward to bolster the Toffee's attack after a poor start to the season.
According to Ben Jacobs, Frank Lampard is considering a late move to try to bring Chelsea forward Armando Broja to Goodison Park on a loan move.
Chelsea is still very reluctant to sell Broja on a permanent transfer and could become more involved with Thomas Tuchels squad if the Blues fail to bring in another forward this summer.
After three games of the new season, Chelsea has scored three goals, none of them coming from any of the forwards which may be a worrying sign and also a chance for Broja to make a statement in Tuchel's squad once he returns to full fitness.
Everton may lose their current forward, English international Anthony Gordon. Chelsea has had two bids already rejected for the 21-year-old but looks to come back with a third attempt that could be valued at £50 million.
Gordon has expressed his interest to join the London club in order for a chance to play Champions League football and boost his odds to get a senior England call-up.
The Merseyside club has had an eye on a few Chelsea players this summer, Broja, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour and Ross Barkley are amongst that list that Lampard has been interested in.
