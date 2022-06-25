Report: Everton Look To Sign Chelsea Young Duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour

Everton look to be interested in Blues midfield duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour as they potentially look to be reunited with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

According to the Telegraph, the Toffees have stepped up their interest in English international Gallagher after his outstanding season out on loan to fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The English midfielder stood out in the Crystal Palace squad last season under Patrick Vieira, scoring eight and grabbing three assists in his breakout season in the Premier League. Also drawing attention from Gareth Southgate recently getting a spell for England.

Scottish midfielder Gilmour, has recently received a lot of praise by his former boss Lampard. The 21-year-old has recently returned on loan from relegated side Norwich making 27 appearances as he looks to continue developing as a player.

Gilmour currently has the value of £10.2 million on the current transfer market which could tempt the Toffees to swoop in and take the youngster back to his former manager.

IMAGO / Sportimage

With Chelsea currently trying to make a move for Everton star man Richarlison, communication between the two clubs have been looking healthy, making a deal more likely.

Thomas Tuchel will likely want keep Gallagher to be apart of his plans for next season whereas Gilmour may be less fortunate and see less game time with the blues so another loan or a permanent move could be seen.

