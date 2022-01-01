Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Report: Everton Make Lucas Digne Demand Amid Chelsea Interest

Author:

Everton wish to include a guaranteed purchase in any loan deal for defender Lucas Digne, according to reports.

This comes as Chelsea have been linked with the French international due to an injury to Ben Chilwell, ruling him out until the end of the season.

As per Sport Mediaset via Football Italia, Everton want to make sure the player leaves on a permanent transfer at the end of the season, including a guaranteed buy clause in any loan move.

imago1007905116h

Inter Milan are reportedly leading the race for the wing-back, with Napoli also interested in securing his services as Chelsea eye him up for a January move.

The Blues have attempted to recall Emerson Palmieri from his loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais but this was rejected by the French club, leading to Chelsea considering Digne.

Digne has revealed that he would love a move to Stamford Bridge and this is one to keep an eye on as Chelsea search for Chilwell's replacement, with him being named as the Blues' main goal.

imago1007550737h

However, Tuchel's side would prefer a loan move whilst Everton want to offload the wing-back on a permanent basis.

He has fallen out of favour under Rafa Benitez and will be allowed to leave Goodison Park during the January transfer window, with his Everton contract expiring in 2025.

It remains to be seen as to who will win the race for Digne but if Chelsea want the French international, they may have to commit to a permanent deal.

