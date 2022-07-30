Skip to main content

Report: Everton NOT Interested In Signing Ross Barkley From Chelsea

The endless chatter of Frank Lampard's Everton targeting a reunion with Chelsea's Ross Barkley has been met with a strong denial from today's papers.

It was reported on Friday morning that the two clubs were in talks to make the switch happen this summer, but an update from The Athletic's Everton writer Greg O'Keeffe has attempted to put the speculation to bed. 

Ross Barkley

Barkley in action during pre-season.

The Blues midfielder has been rumoured with an exit since the transfer window opened, and in recent weeks the Toffees had appeared to be the frontrunner for his signature, but the move is currently looking much less likely. 

The news in the week had been that Lampard was interested in signing both Barkley and Michy Batshuayi on permanent deals, but O'Keeffe's update has claimed that the England international is not on the agenda for the Merseyside club, and they are not at all interested in pursuing a deal. 

However, it is expected that the West London outfit will continue to try and offload the 28-year-old before the transfer window closes, with the Englishman having spent the majority of his time with the side on loan to Aston Villa, and now only has a year left on his contract. 

