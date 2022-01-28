Report: Everton Register Interest in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid Thomas Tuchel Reluctance

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea midifelder Ruben Loftus-Cheek but Thomas Tuchel would like to keep him at the club, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has seen the most minutes in his Chelsea career this season, being trusted as the fourth choice central midfielder.

As per Mail Sport, Loftus-Cheek is wanted by Everton but Chelsea boss Tuchel has been keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Recent reports have linked the Englishman with a move to Serie A giants Juventus but the interest seems to have faded in recent weeks and it was suggested that he will remain at Chelsea.

Earlier reports suggest that fellow Serie A side AS Roma were also interested in acquiring his signature as well.

However, Tuchel was asked about Loftus-Cheek's future earlier this month and confirmed no discussions had taken place regarding the midfielder departing on loan.

“We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion.

"Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."

He continued to reveal that it hasn't been discussed but he could be allowed to leave.

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal)," added the Blues head coach. "It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see."

Everton could appoint former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their head coach, with the 43-year-old being the leading candidate in Merseyside, and Lampard could make his former player his first signing if appointed.

