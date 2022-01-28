Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Everton Register Interest in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid Thomas Tuchel Reluctance

Everton are interested in signing Chelsea midifelder Ruben Loftus-Cheek but Thomas Tuchel would like to keep him at the club, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has seen the most minutes in his Chelsea career this season, being trusted as the fourth choice central midfielder.

As per Mail Sport, Loftus-Cheek is wanted by Everton but Chelsea boss Tuchel has been keen to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

imago1008987621h

Recent reports have linked the Englishman with a move to Serie A giants Juventus but the interest seems to have faded in recent weeks and it was suggested that he will remain at Chelsea.

Earlier reports suggest that fellow Serie A side AS Roma were also interested in acquiring his signature as well.

However, Tuchel was asked about Loftus-Cheek's future earlier this month and confirmed no discussions had taken place regarding the midfielder departing on loan.

Read More

“We haven’t talked about it (loaning Loftus-Cheek out). He has a lot of game time, he has a lot to fight for here if we talk about Ruben and my personal opinion. 

"Anyway, this will happen behind closed doors. When we have something to announce, we will announce."

imago1008647535h (2)

He continued to reveal that it hasn't been discussed but he could be allowed to leave.

“We haven’t discussed it yet (loan deal)," added the Blues head coach. "It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense. Let’s see."

Everton could appoint former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard as their head coach, with the 43-year-old being the leading candidate in Merseyside, and Lampard could make his former player his first signing if appointed.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008987616h
Transfer News

Report: Everton Register Interest in Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek Amid Thomas Tuchel Reluctance

55 seconds ago
imago1008115214h
News

Report: Frank Lampard Plans to Steal Anthony Barry From Chelsea if Handed Everton Job

30 minutes ago
imago1008952570h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Put on Alert Over Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as Contract Talks Stall

1 hour ago
imago1009359251h
News

Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Club World Cup Rivals Palmeiras

1 hour ago
imago1008809169h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Sevilla Reject Chelsea's January Move for Jules Kounde

2 hours ago
imago1008707778h
News

Revealed: What Reece James is Doing During the Winter Break to Push Chelsea Return

2 hours ago
imago1009359251h
News

Mason Mount Eyes Club World Cup Glory With Chelsea

3 hours ago
imago1009264059h
Transfer News

Report: Armando Broja's Stance Confirmed as Southampton Prepare Bid for Chelsea Striker

3 hours ago