Report: Everton Remain Interested In Chelsea striker Armando Broja

Chelsea find themselves in a position where they are looking for another striker while one of their their current strikers are of interest from Premier League opposition.

The 20-year-old find himself still in the scopes of the Toffees as they look to find an extra striker for the starting Premier League season.

As reported by The Athletic, Everton are still interested in the Albania International's services.

Broja spent last season on loan to Premier League outfit Southampton, where the Saints played the young forward 38 times, where he converted nine goals.

IMAGO / PA Images

While Chelsea may be interested in letting the player leave this summer, they themselves are looking for added fire power, with rumours the the London club have paid interest to veteran top flight attackers Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy.

The desperation for extra depth partly comes from the departure of Belgian Striker Romelu Lukaku.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

The centre forward who cost almost £100million returned to Inter Milan on loan after a disappointing season at Stamford bridge.

The addition of Raheem Sterling has improved the Blues' attacking threat, but manager Thomas Tuchel still must feel as though there is an element missing, with rumoured interest in an array of players from young to old.

