Report: Everton Turn Down £45m Bid For Anthony Gordon From Chelsea

Everton have now rejected a £45 million bid from Chelsea for forward Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

The Toffees have already started talks with the 21-year-old over a new deal, especially after Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur showed interest in the winger earlier on in the transfer window.

Manager Frank Lampard has started Gordon in both of Everton's opening Premier League games in the false nine role. He has played in this position partly due to the absence of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

This is not the first approach from Chelsea for the England U21 international and is expected to not be the last either, as Thomas Tuchel is willing to come back with a more tempting offer. The Merseyside club hope the matter is over.

Gordon has made 60 appearances and scored 4 goals for Everton. He had a loan spell at Preston North End in the 2020/21 season.

Chelsea have been looking to add younger options to their forward ranks and they view Gordon as a suitable player to bring into the squad.

