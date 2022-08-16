Skip to main content

Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Keen On Move To Chelsea

Having seen bids for him be rejected over the weekend, Anthony Gordon has made it clear he wishes to depart Merseyside this summer.

Chelsea are pushing for young Everton attacker Anthony Gordon and he is fully aware. He is reportedly 'keen' to join the west London club and will be hoping that both clubs can come to an agreement on a fee soon. 

Everton boss Frank Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright both desire to keep the young Englishman at the club beyond this summer and have fought off other interested clubs earlier in the window, such as Newcastle and Tottenham.

Anthony Gordon

David Maddock published an exclusive report on Gordon's future on Monday, within which he claimed that the 21-year-old wishes to join Chelsea and has made this clear to Lampard. This is following a second bid from the Blues that is nearly £45 million in total.

The first bid for Gordon was reportedly heavily comprised of add-ons and was rejected instantly by the Toffees. Though they wish to keep him, especially this late in the window, they would consider offers of at-least £50 million for the forward. 

Gordon

Gordon has had his head turned by the prospect of playing Champions League football, something Chelsea can offer. Everton are becoming increasingly aware that, should he push for this move, it will be hard to stand in his way. 

