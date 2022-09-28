Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Speaks On Chelsea Interest

Anthony Gordon was the subject of one of the wildest saga's of the summer when Chelsea decided to bid £60million for him and take him away from Everton. The winger remained at the club, and has been speaking about how he was never desperate to leave Merseyside recently.

Chelsea still have an interest in the player, and are expected to try again in January and test Everton's resolve for the player.

Everton rejected to £60million in the summer, but will they hold firm on a higher bid in January?

Anthony Gordon has been speaking about the Chelsea interest. IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Standard Sport, Anthony Gordon spoke about the price tag, and what it felt like to stay at Everton in the end.

"That’s football nowadays - it’s absolutely crazy. Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I’m also not going to talk myself down."

"Because the place is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case."

Chelsea may try again for Anthony Gordon. IMAGO / Sportimage

Gordon never forced a move, but was interested in the prospect of playing for a big club like Chelsea. Frank Lampard never questioned his players professionalism, but it will be hard to keep him if Chelsea come knocking again.

A failed attempt in the summer, but the saga of Anthony Gordon and Chelsea isn't over just yet.

