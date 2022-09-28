Skip to main content
Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Speaks On Chelsea Interest

IMAGO / Colorsport

Report: Everton's Anthony Gordon Speaks On Chelsea Interest

Anthony Gordon was the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea in the summer, and he has been speaking about it recently.

Anthony Gordon was the subject of one of the wildest saga's of the summer when Chelsea decided to bid £60million for him and take him away from Everton. The winger remained at the club, and has been speaking about how he was never desperate to leave Merseyside recently.

Chelsea still have an interest in the player, and are expected to try again in January and test Everton's resolve for the player.

Everton rejected to £60million in the summer, but will they hold firm on a higher bid in January?

Anthony Gordon

Anthony Gordon has been speaking about the Chelsea interest.

Speaking to Standard Sport, Anthony Gordon spoke about the price tag, and what it felt like to stay at Everton in the end.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That’s football nowadays - it’s absolutely crazy. Personally, I don’t think any player is worth that amount of money but I’m also not going to talk myself down."

"Because the place is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case."

Anthony Gordon

Chelsea may try again for Anthony Gordon.

Gordon never forced a move, but was interested in the prospect of playing for a big club like Chelsea. Frank Lampard never questioned his players professionalism, but it will be hard to keep him if Chelsea come knocking again.

A failed attempt in the summer, but the saga of Anthony Gordon and Chelsea isn't over just yet.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Will Not Lower £34million Asking Price For Christian Pulisic

By Dylan McBennett
Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Could Move For Chelsea Winger Christian Pulisic

By Dylan McBennett
Trevoh Chalobah
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Want Trevoh Chalobah To Replace Milan Skriniar

By Dylan McBennett
Jan Oblak
Transfer News

Report: No Contact Made Between Chelsea And Jan Oblak

By Dylan McBennett
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Transfer News

Report: Callum Hudson Speaks On Bayer Leverkusen Move And Chelsea Return

By Dylan McBennett
Sander Berge
News

Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge

By Owen Cummings
Fifa 23
News

New Chelsea Third Kit Leaked On FIFA 23

By Owen Cummings
Chelsea women
Match Coverage

Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards