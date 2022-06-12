Report: Ex-Liverpool Man Tells Gabriel Jesus to Choose Chelsea Over Arsenal

Stan Collymore told the readers of the Mirror that Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus should sign for the blue half of London.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The Brazilian is preparing to leave Pep Guaridola’s side and there has been interest from numerous clubs across Europe.

Mikel Arteta had identified Jesus as a target this transfer window but Collymore suggested the better move was to Thomas Tuchel’s blues instead.

The former Liverpool and Nottingham Forrest forward claims that the Chelsea boss is better equipped to get the best out of City's number nine, who had struggled to fill the rather large boots of Sergio Aguero.

IMAGO / PA Images

Furthermore, after splashing out almost £150 million in the previous Summer, Arsenal’s board are reluctant to pay City’s £50 million asking price.

With five years at the Etihad under his belt, guaranteed Champions League football could also help to persuade a man accustomed to European nights.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The recent heartbreak of two Cup losses, with zero goals scored in either final, could be lessened for Chelsea supporters with the signing of the prolific striker.

Jesus ended the 21/22 season with 25 goals and assists across all competitions, as well as tying as City's top league assister alongside Kevin De Bruyne, and would provide excellent reinforcement for the World Champions.

