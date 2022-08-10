Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Claims Thomas Tuchel Is Pushing For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Two strikers down, Chelsea are on the search for a replacement, and recent speculation has claimed their eyes are firmly directed onto Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The loss of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan at the beginning of the transfer window has now been amplified by the recent departure of Timo Werner, with the German returning to RB Leipzig for good, and the pressure to sign a forward has never been higher.  

Aubameyang

Aubameyang celebrating during pre-season. 

The former Arsenal man is happy with Barca, despite their latest addition of Robert Lewandoski, but with the club facing deep financial problems they are open to hearing offers from the Blues. 

The latest report from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that no official proposal has been put forward yet but, Thomas Tuchel is pushing with co-owner Todd Boehly to secure the 33-year-old, as he is considered the perfect striker. 

The Gabon international's current contract runs until 2025, having only joined the La Liga side in January of this year on a free transfer, so although a sale would seem strange at this time, it would be efficient business for the Spanish giants. 

Aubameyang and Lewandoski celebrating

Aubameyang embracing Lewandoski. 

With less than a month left of this year's transfer window, we are still yet to see the end of the Chelsea - Barcelona crossover and it looks like it might go all the way. 

