Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Batshuayi Deal Collapsed

In a day filled with transfers, Nottingham Forest's late move for Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi collapsed near the deadline.

Michy Batshuayi has been for sale in numerous windows and it appears he will have to wait for at least one more before his permanent exit from Stamford Bridge is sealed. 

On deadline day, a potential move to recently promoted side Nottingham Forest was exclusively revealed by Fabrizio Romano, but it was not to be.

Since joining the Blues, the Belgian has found it nearly impossible to stake his claim to a first-team spot. He has spent multiple seasons on loan and will likely do the same this upcoming season. 

Romano initially reported on this transfer earlier during Deadline Day, stating that the deal was almost done between the two clubs.

Later on, he changed his tune, stating that the deal had collapsed near the deadline as the documents had not been sent on time. 

Forest were reportedly unhappy with how this situation played out and one can hardly blame them. Batshuayi would have brought Premier League experience to a side needing just that in their bid to avoid relegation.

It remains to be seen what Chelsea's plans are for the forward next season, though a loan will likely be sorted for him in the coming days. 

