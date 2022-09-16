Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Bid For Rafael Leao

IMAGO / LaPresse

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Bid For Rafael Leao

Notable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Friday that Chelsea did in fact bid for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao this summer.

The end of Chelsea's transfer window was a whirlwind, with many bids being placed on various players during the last week. Amongst those players was AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

This bid was likely too late in the window for it to be seriously considered by the Italians but it was placed, something that was confirmed on Friday by the notable Fabrizio Romano.

Rafael Leao

Romano specified that the bid was informal and was for a fee of around £75 million in total. This bid was rejected by Paolo Maldini, which is to be expected given Leao's role in the Milan side and the lack of time left in the window to pursue an adequate replacement.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Romano continued on to say that new owner Todd Boehly will try something 'big' in nature in the future regarding the striker position at Chelsea, though it remains to be seen when this will be. 

Rafael Leao

With Romelu Lukaku's struggles and subsequent loan back to Inter Milan, Chelsea must determine if the Belgian is in their long-term plans or if they need to bring in another forward.

Should they decide on the latter, look for their interest in Leao to be reignited. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Reece James and Mason Mount
News

International Player Profiles: England Squad Announced With Four Blues Selected

By Luka Foley
Ji So Yun and Yui Hasegawa
News

Chelsea Women Will Return To Stamford Bridge, The Club Has Announced

By Melissa Edwards
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reflects On The Start To A New Chelsea Era

By Melissa Edwards
Graham Potter, Hakim Ziyech and Armando Broja
News

"He Is Very Positive" - Kepa Arrizabalaga on Graham Potter

By Stephen Smith
Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Eying Purchase Of A Brazilian Club

By Stephen Smith
Kepa Arrizabalaga
News

'With The New Coach, There's New Ideas' - Kepa Arrizabalga On Graham Potter

By Connor Dossi-White
Raheem Sterling
News

'Raheem Sterling Is An Amazing Player' - Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Reflects On Disappointing Night

By Owen Cummings
Wembley Stadium
News

News: Four Chelsea Players Included In Gareth Southgate's England Squad

By Connor Dossi-White