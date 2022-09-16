Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Bid For Rafael Leao

The end of Chelsea's transfer window was a whirlwind, with many bids being placed on various players during the last week. Amongst those players was AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

This bid was likely too late in the window for it to be seriously considered by the Italians but it was placed, something that was confirmed on Friday by the notable Fabrizio Romano.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

Romano specified that the bid was informal and was for a fee of around £75 million in total. This bid was rejected by Paolo Maldini, which is to be expected given Leao's role in the Milan side and the lack of time left in the window to pursue an adequate replacement.

Romano continued on to say that new owner Todd Boehly will try something 'big' in nature in the future regarding the striker position at Chelsea, though it remains to be seen when this will be.

IMAGO / Colorsport

With Romelu Lukaku's struggles and subsequent loan back to Inter Milan, Chelsea must determine if the Belgian is in their long-term plans or if they need to bring in another forward.

Should they decide on the latter, look for their interest in Leao to be reignited.

