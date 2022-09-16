Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Bid For Rafael Leao
The end of Chelsea's transfer window was a whirlwind, with many bids being placed on various players during the last week. Amongst those players was AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.
This bid was likely too late in the window for it to be seriously considered by the Italians but it was placed, something that was confirmed on Friday by the notable Fabrizio Romano.
Romano specified that the bid was informal and was for a fee of around £75 million in total. This bid was rejected by Paolo Maldini, which is to be expected given Leao's role in the Milan side and the lack of time left in the window to pursue an adequate replacement.
Read More
Romano continued on to say that new owner Todd Boehly will try something 'big' in nature in the future regarding the striker position at Chelsea, though it remains to be seen when this will be.
With Romelu Lukaku's struggles and subsequent loan back to Inter Milan, Chelsea must determine if the Belgian is in their long-term plans or if they need to bring in another forward.
Should they decide on the latter, look for their interest in Leao to be reignited.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Graham Potter Shares His Emotions Following The Queen's Passing
- Chelsea And Arsenal Legend Emmanuel Petit Speaks On The Blues' Recent Struggles
- Why Chelsea Vs Liverpool At Stamford Bridge Has Been Postponed
- Report: Todd Boehly 'Impressed' By Christoph Freund's Red Bull Model
- Report: Chelsea Having Talks With Christoph Freund
- 'We Just Didn't Have A Shared Vision For The Future' - Todd Boehly On Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
- 'We Want To Entertain' - Graham Potter Prepares To Win Back The Fans