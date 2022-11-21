Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Chelsea's Interest In Jordan Pickford

Reports circulated yesterday that Chelsea had been monitoring Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as the possible target for their next keeper, and them reports have today been confirmed.

Edouard Mendy has been reported to be contemplating leaving Chelsea in the coming months, and the club are looking to sign a keeper more comfortable with the ball at their feet to suit the system of Graham Potter.

Pickford is not the only target, but he is certainly on the list for England.

Chelsea are interested in Jordan Pickford. IMAGO / Action Plus

According to Fabrizio Romano, the reports of Chelsea having interest in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford are indeed true. The club have been monitoring the situation of the keeper.

Graham Potter wants a goalkeeper more comfortable on the ball to help Chelsea build from the back, and Pickford is very comfortable with the ball at his feet for Everton.

There are other keepers on the list of course for Chelsea, with Robert Sanchez off Brighton being another player the club are monitoring.

Both players are currently at the World Cup, and will be definitely watched and scouted by Chelsea as they look to make a move for a goalkeeper in the coming months.

Edouard Mendy has spoke about staying at Chelsea, but the current belief is that the Senegal goalkeeper will leave the club either in January or at the end of next season. Jordan Pickford is definitely a target for Chelsea, and could be their next keeper.

