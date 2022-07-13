Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly To Chelsea

Chelsea have big defensive gaps to fill this summer and have seemed to secure their first centre half signing in Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegalese was a top name on their list with the race for Matthijs de Ligt cut short, after Juventus announced they were only interested in negotiating with Bayern Munich.

Koulibaly taking pics with fans at the end of the 21/22 season. IMAGO / Fotoagenzia

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano announced the signing Wednesday afternoon stating a full agreement had been reached, with Napoli accepting a bid worth €40m including potential add-ons.

The Italian giants are going over the relevant documents before making the switch official, but the 31-year-old will sign a long-term deal for €10m net salary per season he's at the club.

The defender commanded the pitch during his time in Serie A and will patch up the space left by Antonio Rudiger, with the Blues expected to sign another centre back before the summer is out to replace Andreas Christensen.

The man in action. IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

With Raheem Sterling already on his way and now Koulibaly on route, it appears after a slow and measured start to the transfer window, Chelsea are finally making ground with only weeks left until the start of the 2022/23 season.

