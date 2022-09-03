Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia

On Saturday evening, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Chelsea lodged a substantial bid on Deadline Day for Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

It was well documented that Chelsea heavily pursued midfielders near the window's end. They managed to bring in Denis Zakaria on loan, but recent news of their failed bid for another player came as a shock on Saturday. 

With injuries to both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as well as the waning influence of Jorginho, the Blues attempted to revitalize their midfield after securing Wesley Fofana

Romeo Lavia v Chelsea

After the match on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Chelsea failed with a late bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The reported bid was a verbal offer of £50 million and was obviously rejected by the Saints. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Southampton acquired the Belgian from Manchester City this summer and they view him as untouchable, so much so they rejected a substantially larger bid than the fee they paid for the 18-year-old.

They only paid £12 million plus add-ons for Lavia but were not swayed by Chelsea's substantial offer. It remains to be seen if the Blues will revisit this interest in future windows but it is certainly something to keep an eye on, as he is a very talented prospect. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Kai Havertz Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Saved by VAR! | Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Match Highlights

By Charlie Webb
Ben Chilwell vs West Ham
Match Coverage

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Five Things We Learned

By Stephen Smith
Ben Chilwell Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs West Ham 2-1 Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Ben Chilwell vs West Ham
Match Coverage

Match Report: Ben Chilwell The Savior In Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell Chelsea
Match Coverage

Watch: Ben Chilwell Scores To Even The Game Against West Ham

By Owen Cummings
Michail Antonio West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Scores The Opening Goal Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Reece James vs Leeds
News

Reece James Agrees New Deal With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona
News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask

By Connor Dossi-White