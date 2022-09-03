Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Late Bid For Romeo Lavia

It was well documented that Chelsea heavily pursued midfielders near the window's end. They managed to bring in Denis Zakaria on loan, but recent news of their failed bid for another player came as a shock on Saturday.

With injuries to both N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic as well as the waning influence of Jorginho, the Blues attempted to revitalize their midfield after securing Wesley Fofana.

IMAGO / Colorsport

After the match on Saturday, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Chelsea failed with a late bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia. The reported bid was a verbal offer of £50 million and was obviously rejected by the Saints.

Southampton acquired the Belgian from Manchester City this summer and they view him as untouchable, so much so they rejected a substantially larger bid than the fee they paid for the 18-year-old.

They only paid £12 million plus add-ons for Lavia but were not swayed by Chelsea's substantial offer. It remains to be seen if the Blues will revisit this interest in future windows but it is certainly something to keep an eye on, as he is a very talented prospect.

