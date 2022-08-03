Report: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Carney Chukwuemeka Chose Chelsea

Chelsea have managed to recruit on of the most sought-after youngsters in football in Aston Villa's Carney Chukwuemeka, and they had to fight off some familiar opposition to secure him.

The Blues confirmed they had agreed a deal with the Birmingham outfit on Tuesday, and detailed that the 18-year-old will be heading to London to discuss personal terms and undergo a medical.

Chukwuemeka in action versus Burnley. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The midfielder made 12 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 campaign and impressed clubs across Europe, including Barcelona and AC Milan, with both prepared to go all in for England U21 international.

However, a new report from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that whilst Xavi's side were initially leading the race for Chukwuemeka, when Chelsea's offer came in everything switched.

According to Romano, Thomas Tuchel was 'the man who changed the story' and had the player in his grasp despite the Italian giants promising an important role; something which Tuchel could not fully guarantee.

The youngster was trusted against Liverpool despite only making a handful of appearances. IMAGO / PA Images

However, the German coach does believe he could be vital ahead of next season, and even held a meeting with the player's family and agents last week to reassure that message.

The youngster will definitely be one to watch for supporters, and with the league restarting in less than three days time, they better get ready.

Read More Chelsea News