Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Armando Broja And AC Milan

News broke yesterday that AC Milan had met with representatives of Armando Broja to discuss the possibility of him signing a for the Italian club in the near future. Broja made his first start for Chelsea against Brentford on Wednesday, and has a six-year deal at Chelsea.

AC Milan are in the market for a new striker with the age of Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Broja is definitely a player of interest for the club.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation, and it's good news if you're a Chelsea fan.

AC Milan are interested in Armando Broja, but he is unlikely to leave Chelsea. IMAGO / Colorsport

Speaking on the situation, Romano confirmed that while an intermediary of Armando Broja, Louis Bell, did speak to AC Milan, it wasn't to talk about the Chelsea striker.

Bell met to speak with the Italian Giants to talk about youth talents that he had in his agency, and not about anything regarding Armando Broja.

AC Milan are interested in Broja, and have held the interest in him for a long time dating back to before he even signed his new six-year deal at Chelsea. But Broja is focused on his Chelsea future, and has no plans to leave the club for a new challenge as of yet.

The player is 100% focused on the season with Chelsea, and is hopeful that he can break into the first-team on a permanent basis afterwards.

