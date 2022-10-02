Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea

The Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea rumours have taken over the media airwaves in recent days. Everyone surrounding Chelsea is excited, and the rival fans are worried about the Blue's signing such an talented player, or on the brink of signing anyways.

Nkunku certainly had a medical for Chelsea during the summer, and it wasn't an individual medical as some are suggesting in reports. The medical had Chelsea staff present, and it was for a 2023 transfer, whether that is for January or the summer remains to be seen.

Fabrizio Romano has given an update about the transfer in his recent tweet.

Christopher Nkunku's medical was definitely for Chelsea. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

As stated by Fabrizio Romano, the medical that took place was definitely not an individual medical. Chelsea staff were present, and RB Leipzig sanctioned the medical as the clubs are now working on a deal that suits all parties.

The fee and the payment structure are currently being discussed, with Chelsea hopeful of wrapping a deal up for the player. Nkunku's release clause is £58million next summer, but Leipzig of course currently value him higher than that.

Chelsea are working on a deal for Christopher Nkunku. IMAGO / motivio

If Chelsea can't work out a deal that suits them, or the fee is too high before the summer, they will move to plan B and sign the player when his release clause is activated in the summer window.

Personal terms have already been verbally agreed for the French forward, and it is a deal that now should really get done.

