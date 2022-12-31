Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Enzo Fernandez To Chelsea

There has been a bit of a halt in regards to the news surrounding Enzo Fernandez move to Chelsea today compared to other days, and Fabrizio Romano has given an update on why that has happened.

Chelsea are trying to make the deal happen in the January transfer window and are pushing to try and convince Benfica to allow that to become a reality.

The decision now ultimately lays with Benfica and what they feel is the next best move.

Talks between Benfica and Chelsea for Enzo Fernandez are expected to continue tomorrow. IMAGO / Action Plus

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, there have been no direct contacts between Chelsea and Benfica in regards to the Enzo Fernandez move today.

Talks are expected to take place again tomorrow and next week to try and close the deal. Romano describes the deal as advanced, and is only awaiting the final decision of Benfica.

Chelsea are in a really good position as far as the deal goes, They have had their contract offer accepted by Fernandez, and have given Benfica a proposal not many clubs could reject in their wildest dreams.

The belief is that Benfica will accept and allow Enzo to leave in January despite the original plan being to keep him at the club till the summer.

Benfica have been reported as wanting to sell Enzo early in the January transfer window in order to be able to get a suitable replacement in before the window closes.

