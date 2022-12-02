Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Josko Gvardiol Situation

Chelsea are firmly in the race for Josko Gvardiol, and are at the moment arguably regarded as the favorites to secure the signing of the Croatian defender.

Gvardiol is proving his worth at the World Cup, and his stock is rising every time he steps foot on the pitch for his country. Chelsea are already in talks for the player.

The race is still hoping, and no deal is done yet between Chelsea and Gvardiol.

Chelsea are working on a deal for Josko Gvardiol. IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

According to Fabrizio Romano, the race for Josko Gvardiol is still open, but Chelsea are currently working on the deal as of today.

The deal is done for Christopher Nkunku, but there is no deal done for Josko Gvardiol as of yet when it comes to Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in the player too, but Chelsea do have a really good relationship with RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol will get a move to a big club in 2023, and it could even happen in January if the right offer comes in for Leipzig.

The belief even when Gvardiol signed a new deal was that he would eventually leave for a bigger club, Leipzig wanted to make sure that was for a fee that helped them.

Chelsea are actively working on the deal, but it is not one that is done yet, and they will have to keep working in order to secure the signing.

