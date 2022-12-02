Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Josko Gvardiol Situation

IMAGO / Christian Schroedter

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Josko Gvardiol Situation

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the situation regarding RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea are firmly in the race for Josko Gvardiol, and are at the moment arguably regarded as the favorites to secure the signing of the Croatian defender.

Gvardiol is proving his worth at the World Cup, and his stock is rising every time he steps foot on the pitch for his country. Chelsea are already in talks for the player.

The race is still hoping, and no deal is done yet between Chelsea and Gvardiol.

Josko Gvardiol

Chelsea are working on a deal for Josko Gvardiol.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the race for Josko Gvardiol is still open, but Chelsea are currently working on the deal as of today.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The deal is done for Christopher Nkunku, but there is no deal done for Josko Gvardiol as of yet when it comes to Chelsea.

Real Madrid and Manchester City are interested in the player too, but Chelsea do have a really good relationship with RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol will get a move to a big club in 2023, and it could even happen in January if the right offer comes in for Leipzig.

The belief even when Gvardiol signed a new deal was that he would eventually leave for a bigger club, Leipzig wanted to make sure that was for a fee that helped them.

Chelsea are actively working on the deal, but it is not one that is done yet, and they will have to keep working in order to secure the signing.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Hee-Chan Hwang
World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup: South Korea Progress As Uruguay Crash Out

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Actively Working On Signing Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea Is 'Here We Go'

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Media

'One Of The Best' - Declan Rice On Mason Mount

By Stephen Smith
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Is Interested In A Move To Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Cesar Azpilicueta
Transfer News

Report: Real Madrid Make Contact With Chelsea For Cesar Azpilicueta

By Dylan McBennett
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Lead The Race For Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan McBennett
Ismael bennacer
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer

By Dylan McBennett