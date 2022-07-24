Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Jules Kounde

The Chelsea target has reportedly talked to Barcelona in a further step in the summer transfer saga.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has taken to Twitter to report a further development in where Kounde will be playing next summer.

Romano states that though the 23-year-old has talked about personal terms, he has fully agreed his terms with the Catalan club.

Chelsea are interested in new talent after the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

Even with options at the club such as Trevoh Chalobah and Malang Sarr, the outfit still need to at extra depth after the exodus.

The Blues have added Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to their roster.

After failed interest in Matthijs de Ligt, who eventually moved to Bayern Munich, Chelsea have set their interests on the Sevilla player.

Despite talks between Sevilla and the London club, the Spanish team have yet to agree on the transfer.

The move to Barcelona isn’t complete yet, but is looking more concrete and Chelsea may have to look elsewhere.

It had been rumoured that the Blues may have interest in Joško Gvardiol, the 20-year-old RB Leipzig star, as the team get more desperate for a solution to their defensive shortage.

