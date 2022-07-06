Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's no secret at this point that Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo into Chelsea this summer transfer window.

His pursuit of the Portuguese forward has been massively helped by the fact that Ronaldo now wants to leave Man United this summer due to not being in the Champions League.

With Erik ten Hag's side also not being in the illustrious competition next campaign, it has meant that all the players have had a wage reduction, something Ronaldo isn't happy about.

To make things even worse for United fans, Boehly is apparently having regular meetings with his agent, Jorge Mendes, as he tries to make a transfer happen.

There have been a lot of reports regarding this situation but so far nothing has advanced due to Man United's unwillingness to sell him.

However, Fabrizio Romano, has now provided an update on the situation saying that Mendes will, once again, be pushing for a move for his client in the next few days.

“Chelsea are focusing on different things, so this is why it is still quiet at the moment. But I’m sure that Mendes will push and push again in the coming days, so I will keep the situation open for Cristiano (Ronaldo).”

