Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Chelsea's interest in Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. 

It's no secret at this point that Todd Boehly wants to bring Ronaldo into Chelsea this summer transfer window.

His pursuit of the Portuguese forward has been massively helped by the fact that Ronaldo now wants to leave Man United this summer due to not being in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo

With Erik ten Hag's side also not being in the illustrious competition next campaign, it has meant that all the players have had a wage reduction, something Ronaldo isn't happy about.

To make things even worse for United fans, Boehly is apparently having regular meetings with his agent, Jorge Mendes, as he tries to make a transfer happen.

There have been a lot of reports regarding this situation but so far nothing has advanced due to Man United's unwillingness to sell him.

imago1010845884h
Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Fabrizio Romano, has now provided an update on the situation saying that Mendes will, once again, be pushing for a move for his client in the next few days. 

“Chelsea are focusing on different things, so this is why it is still quiet at the moment. But I’m sure that Mendes will push and push again in the coming days, so I will keep the situation open for Cristiano (Ronaldo).”

 Read More Chelsea News

reece-james-wilfried-zaha-chelsea-vs-crystal-palace-2019-20_2u9l1puhx2m0163e8psud5sw1
News

England International and Chelsea Star Reece James' New Number Revealed

By Kieran Neller15 minutes ago
imago1012265002h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Loanee Tiémoué Bakayoko Wanting To Leave Serie A side AC Milan

By Kieran Neller46 minutes ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Is Ready To Offer £30 Million To Chelsea Target Kalidou Koulibaly

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Media

‘Real Excitement’ - Pundit Believes Chelsea Should Replace Romelu Lukaku With Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

By Callum Baker-Ellis1 hour ago
Udinese
News

News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

By Connor Dossi-White3 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago
De Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Juventus Defender Matthijs de Ligt Prefers Bayern Munich To Chelsea

By Stephen Smith5 hours ago