Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Chelsea-Bound Kalidou Koulibaly

Late Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano updated Chelsea fans on the impending arrival of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues' pursuit of Koulibaly will be a welcome change for their fans. After seeing moves for Raphinha and Matthijs de Ligt become drawn out, they appear close to securing the future of the Senegalese very quickly. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

With a fee having been agreed upon today, Fabrizio Romano provided fans with an update on Wednesday regarding the expected timeline for the transfer. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The report states that the paperwork between Chelsea and Napoli has been signed, after the agreement of the fee. The 31-year-old is set to sign his contract on Thursday morning and travel to Los Angeles to join Chelsea's pre-season tour.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Manager Thomas Tuchel went into this summer needing and wanting to revamp his defense and the club are set to do just that. Outside of Koulibaly, Chelsea are heavily pursuing both Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe.

These three defenders are old enough and established enough to step in and perform immediately. The Blues will need them to do so, considering the defenders they have lost and will likely still lose this summer. 

 Read More Chelsea News

Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Defender Ian Maatsen Set To Join Burnley On Loan

By Stephen Smith9 minutes ago
Frenkie de Jong
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea’s Interest in Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Sporting’s Matheus Nunes Is ‘Genuine’

By Callum Baker-Ellis8 hours ago
Presnel Kimpembe
Transfer News

Report: David Ornstein Confirms Chelsea Have Opened Talks With PSG for Presnel Kimpembe

By Callum Baker-Ellis10 hours ago
Armando Broja Chelsea
Transfer News

‘They Have Ambition’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Will Beat Everton and West Ham to Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Raheem Sterling Shot Down Interest From Spurs And Arsenal Before Choosing Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards13 hours ago
Reece James
News

‘I Don’t See Why Anything Would Change’ - Chelsea’s Reece James Talks About His Future Amid Contract Talks

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Chelsea Officially Announce Signing Raheem Sterling From Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards14 hours ago
Kalidou Koulibaly
Transfer News

Report: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly To Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards15 hours ago