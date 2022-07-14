Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Chelsea-Bound Kalidou Koulibaly

Late Wednesday evening, Fabrizio Romano updated Chelsea fans on the impending arrival of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues' pursuit of Koulibaly will be a welcome change for their fans. After seeing moves for Raphinha and Matthijs de Ligt become drawn out, they appear close to securing the future of the Senegalese very quickly.

With a fee having been agreed upon today, Fabrizio Romano provided fans with an update on Wednesday regarding the expected timeline for the transfer.

The report states that the paperwork between Chelsea and Napoli has been signed, after the agreement of the fee. The 31-year-old is set to sign his contract on Thursday morning and travel to Los Angeles to join Chelsea's pre-season tour.

Manager Thomas Tuchel went into this summer needing and wanting to revamp his defense and the club are set to do just that. Outside of Koulibaly, Chelsea are heavily pursuing both Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe.

These three defenders are old enough and established enough to step in and perform immediately. The Blues will need them to do so, considering the defenders they have lost and will likely still lose this summer.

