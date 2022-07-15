Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly's Transfer To Chelsea; Medical Completed And Contract Signed
The transfer of Kalidou Koulibably to Chelsea is imminent, with notable reporter Fabrizio Romano providing an update on Thursday that should excite Chelsea fans.
Chelsea are edging closer and closer to their second signing of the summer transfer window. All of the formalities have reportedly been completed, with just the announcement left before the 31-year-old can move from Naples to West London.
Fabrizio Romano reported an update on the status of the defender's transfer Thursday evening. According to the report, Koulibaly has now officially signed his contract and completed the majority of his medical on Thursday, seemingly without issue.
Read More
The Senegalese will soon travel to America to join his new team on their pre-season tour. He will be the second singing the Blues have made this window, following the recent acquisition of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.
Given his experience, Koulibaly will likely be able to step in and perform immediately at Chelsea. Given the departure of integral defenders, Antonio Rudiger in particular, manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for him to adapt quickly.
Thomas Tuchel stated recently that defense is his priority in the market. Koulibaly will likely not be the last defender he brings in, with players like Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe being heavily linked to the Blues as well.
Read More Chelsea News
- Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides an Update on Chelsea’s Interest in Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo
- Report: Chelsea Beat Off The Likes Of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, And PSG To Sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling
- Report: Chelsea Expected To Make An Offer For Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes
- Report: Barcelona Given Deadline to Submit Acceptable Offer for Chelsea Target Raphinha
- News: Chelsea Announce Another Pre-Season Fixture To Play Italian Side Udinese After Their American Tour
- Report: Chelsea Desire To Wrap Up Defensive Transfer This Week, With Manchester City's Nathan Ake The Likely Target