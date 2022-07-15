Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Napoli Defender Kalidou Koulibaly's Transfer To Chelsea; Medical Completed And Contract Signed

The transfer of Kalidou Koulibably to Chelsea is imminent, with notable reporter Fabrizio Romano providing an update on Thursday that should excite Chelsea fans. 

Chelsea are edging closer and closer to their second signing of the summer transfer window. All of the formalities have reportedly been completed, with just the announcement left before the 31-year-old can move from Naples to West London.

Kalidou Koulibaly

Fabrizio Romano reported an update on the status of the defender's transfer Thursday evening. According to the report, Koulibaly has now officially signed his contract and completed the majority of his medical on Thursday, seemingly without issue. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Senegalese will soon travel to America to join his new team on their pre-season tour. He will be the second singing the Blues have made this window, following the recent acquisition of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. 

Kalidou Koulibaly

Given his experience, Koulibaly will likely be able to step in and perform immediately at Chelsea. Given the departure of integral defenders, Antonio Rudiger in particular, manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate for him to adapt quickly. 

Thomas Tuchel stated recently that defense is his priority in the market. Koulibaly will likely not be the last defender he brings in, with players like Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe being heavily linked to the Blues as well. 

 Read More Chelsea News

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Decide Against The Signing Of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Stephen Smith19 minutes ago
Reece James Mason Mount
News

‘It’s an Easy Fix’ - Pundit on Reece James and Mason Mount Contract Renewals

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Timo Werner Christian Pulisic
Transfer News

‘Get Rid of Them’ - Pundit on Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic & Timo Werner’s Chelsea Future

By Callum Baker-Ellis13 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel and Ruben Loftus-Cheek
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses To 'Point The Finger' At Ruben Loftus-Cheek And N'Golo Kante

By Melissa Edwards14 hours ago
Mason Mount Raheem Sterling
News

‘Tear Teams Apart’ - Mason Mount on New Chelsea Teammate Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis14 hours ago
chelsea-v-leeds-united-premier-league (7)
News

Chelsea To Name Former Manchester City Executive Tom Glick as CEO

By Melissa Edwards15 hours ago
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

‘Number One Priority’ - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea Signing Raheem Sterling

By Callum Baker-Ellis15 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
Transfer News

Report: Serge Gnabry Unhappy At Bayern Munich As Chelsea Pursue Winger

By Melissa Edwards16 hours ago