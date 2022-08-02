Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Chelsea Are Interested In Kyle Walker-Peters
Chelsea are broadening their search for a defender this summer and the latest name to make the rumour mill is Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.
In terms of attacking fullbacks, the Blues have already been looking at Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard and Brighton's Marc Cucurella, but as they've previously announced, they want at least two more defensive signings.
Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had reported early on Tuesday that Chelsea had sent in a bid for Cucurella, and his latest update has explained that the West Londoners will continue to discuss right-back options once the Spaniard is signed.
But now a parallel report from The Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has detailed that Thomas Tuchel and co believe Walker-Peters can provide some real competition for Reece James.
A deal with the Saints could be priced in the region of £30/35m, with the England international having only joined the club in 2020 and three years left on his contract, it is one of the more fair fees for fullbacks at the moment.
Whether the Blues continue to pursue the 25-year-old and secure an agreement in time before the window closes on the 1st of September, is all to be seen in this final month.
