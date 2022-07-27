Skip to main content

Report: Fabrizio Romano Reveals Kounde To Barcelona - What Does It Mean For Chelsea?

Chelsea have been caught in a ruthless battle with Barcelona to secure the signature of Sevilla's Jules Kounde and it looks like the Blues have been defeated. 

It was reported months ago that the centre back had agreed personal terms with the Londoners, but as with Raphinha earlier in the summer, the Spanish giants have plucked him right from out of their hands. 

Jules Kounde

Kounde giving directions. 

It has been no secret that Todd Boehly and co have had more work on their shoulders than any of their closest rivals, following the fallout from the Roman Abramovich era, and it has not been an easy ride. 

Romelu Lukaku made a mockery, two of their most experienced defenders left on free transfers, and multiple promising deals have since collapsed - all leaving supporters unsure of where their club is at. 

Now, it appears Xavi's Barcelona have struck again after a report from insider Fabrizio Romano, announced that there is finally a verbal agreement in place with their fellow La Liga side, for the Frenchman's long-term future.

It means Chelsea are going to have to start thinking of their potential alternatives as their leading targets, if Tuchel wants to meet his goal of signing at least two more defenders this summer. 

Kalidou Koulibaly has been brought in with the expectation of filling Antonio Rudiger's place, but with Andreas Christensen settling in at Real Madrid and even more noise regarding further defensive departures, losing Kounde could do a lot of damage. 

Nevertheless, there are still four weeks left of the transfer window and whilst the Blues aren't known for their efficient negotiating skills, having already made contact with players such as Presnel Kimpembe, they've at least got a head start. 

