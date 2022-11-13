Skip to main content
Report: Fabrizio Romano States Chelsea Fans Need Patience With Graham Potter

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated Chelsea fans need to have patience with Graham Potter during this rocky period.

In modern day football, unfortunately for managers you're only as good as your last five games. Graham Potter's last five games have been pretty grim, and the pressure on him is growing in the Chelsea hotseat.

A lot has changed behind the scenes at Chelsea, and with no true internal setup organised yet, it's a tough environment for any manager to walk into.

The clear problems within the squad don't make things any easier for Potter, who was used to a squad of harmony at Brighton.

Graham Potter

Fabrizio Romano feels Graham Potter needs time at Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano has been speaking about the situation at Chelsea today, and stated that Chelsea fans will need to have patience with their new manager due to the changes behind the scenes at the club.

"I wouldn’t rush to conclusions about this new project just yet. All people at Chelsea know that this will take time. 

It takes time to bring in new ideas, new manager, new methods, and the new directors who will join the club in 2023, it’s part of the rebuilding"

 "Everything is new at Chelsea, we’re only a few months into this new era. I think this World Cup break comes at a good time for them.

 It’s an opportunity to re-start, understand the new vision, and work hard for it."

Graham Potter v Brighton

It will be interesting to see if Graham Potter is afforded patience at Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see whether Potter gets the patience a lot of people feel he deserves, with Chelsea known for being a fire happy club when it comes 

