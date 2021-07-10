Report: Trevoh Chalobah Attracting Attention From FC Lorient Amid West Brom Interest

With West Brom interested, could a loan move back to France be possible?

FC Lorient are keen on re-loaning Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah for 2021/22 season, or potentially buying the Chelsea man, according to reports.

It has recently been reported that Chelsea could let the midfielder, who can also play in defence, go on a free transfer as Thomas Tuchel looks to trim his squad.

As per Get French Football News, FC Lorient would be keen to bring Chalobah back to the club either on loan or as a permanent transfer.

Last season saw Chalobah play for FC Lorient Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since 2007, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2015/16, FA Youth Cup in 2015/16 and 2016/17 and the Under-18 Premier League in 2016/17. He appeared on the bench for the Blues in the 2018 FA Cup Final victory against Manchester United.

Last season saw his first move away from England when Chalobah joined FC Lorient, gaining valuable experience abroad. He played 2,237 minutes for the French club across a 29 game spell, scoring twice including a valuable goal late on in the season as the club survived relegation.

Chalobah has previous Championship experience Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

However, recent reports have linked him with a free transfer to West Bromwich Albion this summer.

The midfielder has plenty of experience in the Championship, where West Brom will be playing next season following their relegation from the Premier League as he has previously spent time on loan with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town in England's second division.

This is one to keep an eye on as the deal could progress fairly quickly within the coming weeks, it will be up to the player whether he returns to France or sets his eyes on another Championship move.



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube