Report: Fee Agreed Between Chelsea And Leeds United Over Lewis Bate Move

Chelsea teenager Lewis Bate is looking set to join Leeds after refusing to sign a long-term extension in west London, according to reports.

The 18-year-old has opted to join Marcelo Bielsa's side in search of regular first-team minutes, but the possibility of the deal being hijacked has not been ruled out, as per recent reports.

The midfielder has rejected an offer to further his stay in west London, after it was said that Chelsea had presented a 'good offer' to their academy product, who made 26 outings across all competitions for the Blues' U-23 side last term.

According to Goal, Bate is nearing a move to the Peacocks as the young midfielder searches for a quicker route to first-team football rather than spending further time at a top academy.

The deal will include a sell-on clause without a buy-back option, with Bate ready to go and test himself in the English top-flight after impressing for his side's U-23 group last term.

It has further been reported that personal terms could soon be agreed upon by the player's entourage, and Bate could undergo his medical as soon as tomorrow.

With rumours circling about the midfielder's future at Chelsea, Bate was demoted the club's U-16 ranks last week, suggesting that the club were worried that the Englishman could choose to leave the club ahead of the new campaign.

Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton were also in the running for the talented youngster, with Bate looking for a quicker pathway to first-team football despite Chelsea having presented a 'good offer' to the London-born star to further his stay at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have also seen academy stars Tino Livramento and Myles Peart-Harris reject new deals, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.

