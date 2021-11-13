Report: Fee Required for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni Revealed

The fee needed for Chelsea to sign Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni has been revealed, according to reports.

France's 21-year-old midfielder is considered as one of football's hottest prospects and has attracted a lot of attention from various clubs around Europe.

The Blues showed an interest in signing the youngster in the previous transfer window, so may attempt to sign him next summer.

IMAGO / PanoramiC

According to TuttoJuve, Chelsea would have to pay €50 million in order to sign him.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus and Real Madrid are also believed to be interested in signing Tchouameni, but the report suggests that the Blues are currently in pole position to acquire him.

A battle for his signature could well be a possibility but Chelsea would have no problem with paying the money required.

Tchouameni's contract does not expire until 2024, but Monaco would be happy to let him go for the given fee.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 21-year-old has played 20 games for the Ligue 1 side so far this season, with two goals to his name.

He can play in the centre of the pitch, but is primarily used as a defensive midfielder for club and country.

A move to west London would see the youngster fight for a place in Thomas Tuchel's starting XI against the likes of N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Jorginho would be another key starter who would be difficult to play ahead of, but recent reports have suggested that the Italian could make a return to Napoli at the end of the season.

