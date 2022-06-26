Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.COMSubscribe
Search

Report: Feynoord Look Set to Sign Chelsea Left Back Ian Maatsen

Eredivise side Feynoord look set to sign Chelsea academy graduate Ian Maatsen on a permanent deal to replace Tyrell Malacia. 

Maatsen, 20, started his youth career with Feynoord in his native Netherlands before joining the Chelsea academy in 2018 when he was 16. 

Ian Maatsen

Maatsen spent last season on loan with Coventry City in the Championship and made 42 apperances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, scoring three goals. 

With Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell injured for the majority of the season and Emerson Palmieri on loan at Lyon, Marcos Alonso was the main left back for Thomas Tuchel's men last seaoson.

There was much specualtion around whether the Dutchman would be recalled to the Premier League side. Chelsea ended up having two attempt to recall Maatsen rejected by Coventry.

Ian Maatsen Chelsea Under21
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manager Tuchel is believed to be a fan of the young defender however it seems that the 20 year-olds' preference would be to return to his home country and play for his boyhhod club. 

With Chelsea left-back's Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both potentially looking for transfers away from the club, a position would open up in the left wing-back position behind England international Chilwell. 

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Been Offered the Chance to Sign Manchester United and Portugal Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

By Finn Glowacki12 hours ago
Connor Gallagher
Transfer News

Report: Everton Look To Sign Chelsea Young Duo Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour

By Connor Dossi-White15 hours ago
Hakim Ziyech
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech's Agent Have Been in Direct Contact With AC Milan

By Finn Glowacki19 hours ago
Dembele
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea are Prepared to Offer Ousmane Dembele £8 Million-a-Year to Join the Club

By Finn Glowacki20 hours ago
Richarlison
Transfer News

Former Manchester United Star John O'Shea Backs Richarlison To Replace Romelu Lukaku

By Melissa EdwardsJun 24, 2022
Raheem Sterling
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has Held Positive Talks With Manchester City and England Winger Raheem Sterling Over a Move to Chelsea

By Finn GlowackiJun 24, 2022
imago1012045466h
News

News: Chelsea Boss Emma Hayes Receives OBE At Buckingham Palace

By Connor Dossi-WhiteJun 24, 2022
Matthijs de Ligt
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel Would Prefer to Sign Matthijs De Ligt Over Jules Kounde

By Finn GlowackiJun 24, 2022