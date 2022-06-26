Report: Feynoord Look Set to Sign Chelsea Left Back Ian Maatsen

Eredivise side Feynoord look set to sign Chelsea academy graduate Ian Maatsen on a permanent deal to replace Tyrell Malacia.

Maatsen, 20, started his youth career with Feynoord in his native Netherlands before joining the Chelsea academy in 2018 when he was 16.

IMAGO / PA Images

Maatsen spent last season on loan with Coventry City in the Championship and made 42 apperances in all competitions for the Sky Blues, scoring three goals.

With Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell injured for the majority of the season and Emerson Palmieri on loan at Lyon, Marcos Alonso was the main left back for Thomas Tuchel's men last seaoson.

There was much specualtion around whether the Dutchman would be recalled to the Premier League side. Chelsea ended up having two attempt to recall Maatsen rejected by Coventry.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Manager Tuchel is believed to be a fan of the young defender however it seems that the 20 year-olds' preference would be to return to his home country and play for his boyhhod club.

With Chelsea left-back's Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri both potentially looking for transfers away from the club, a position would open up in the left wing-back position behind England international Chilwell.

Read More Chelsea News

News: Inter Milan Agree Loan Deal With Chelsea For Romelu Lukaku - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Chelsea Goalkeeper On Getting Everything He's Ever Dreamed - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

News: Thomas Tuchel Encourages Chelsea To Enter The Running To Sign Robert Lewandowski - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Leading Chase For Juventus' Matthjs De Ligt - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More

Report: Chelsea Planning To Fight For Serie A Defender Of The Year - Sports Illustrated Chelsea FC News, Analysis and More