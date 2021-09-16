Report: Fikayo Tomori Deal Does Not Include Buy Back Clause for Chelsea

Chelsea's sale of Fikayo Tomori does not include a buy back clause, according to reports.

The 23-year-old first joined AC Milan on loan in January this year, with the Italian giants then activating the £25 million buy option included in the deal to sign him permanently.

He has made 26 appearances since initially joining the club, scoring just the one goal.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues did not include any clause in Tomori's sale that could see him return to the club.

He said: "Unlike what they did for Tammy Abraham deal, Chelsea have not included any buy back clause for Fikayo Tomori.

"AC Milan signed him paying full €29m buy option after 6 months loan."

The journalist also added: "Tomori is now considered ‘untouchable’ - AC Milan are loving him and his impact."

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Tomori joined Chelsea back in 2005 and worked his way up through the Cobham ranks, breaking into the first team in 2019 under Frank Lampard.

He had spent time out on loan at clubs such as Brighton, Hull and Derby before his full debut in blue.

Along with Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James, the centre-back was one of Chelsea's exciting youth prospects, but failed to maintain a place within the starting XI on a consistent basis.

AC Milan are currently second in the Serie A table thanks to three wins from three and are only behind league leaders Roma on goal difference, with the latter now being managed by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho.

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube