Report: Fikayo Tomori's permanent move to AC Milan from Chelsea becoming 'more of a necessary step'

AC Milan's 'aim' is to land defender Fikayo Tomori on a permanent basis at the end of the season from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old has impressed since his loan switch to the San Siro in January and Milan have the option of making his loan deal permanent this summer.

Milan and Chelsea agreed an option to buy fee of around £25 million for the England international, which is proving to be a bargain following his stellar displays at the back for the Rossoneri.

And as per Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, making Tomori's stay permanent is 'the aim' as the club see activating his buyout clause of a 'more and more a necessary step'.

His performances have 'justified' the 'significant' cost that it will take to land him permanently in Italy.

Director Paolo Maldini has been extremely pleased with Tomori's start and confirmed that talks will be held at the end of the season with the Blues.

"Tomori is a good talent and we have a buy-option clause. The price is very high. AC Milan will decide at the end of this season and we will discuss it with Chelsea's board."

Chelsea reportedly 'already regret' their decision but it is now out of their hands, and Tomori remains focused on his performances rather than his future which remains unclear this summer.

"At the moment, I’m enjoying being in Milan, playing games and having this experience," he said.

"Whether I’m going to stay here longer or not I don’t know. I try not to think that far ahead. The people who need to think that far ahead will do that and whatever needs to be done will be done.

"There’s still a long way to go in the season but I know that I have it in me to do it.

"Mentally, I was ready to do it and if the opportunity comes at Chelsea, or here, or at another club, or wherever it may be, I’m prepared for it and can learn a lot from it, so it’s an exciting time for myself."

