Report: Fiorentina Eyeing Move for Chelsea Defender Davide Zappacosta Amid Inter Milan Links

Chelsea outcast Davide Zappacosta has been linked with a switch to Fiorentina this summer, according to reports.

The Italian has been included in the Blues' travelling squad for their pre-season tour to Ireland, after bagging four goals and two assists in 25 appearances across all competitions during a loan spell at Genoa last term.

Inter have been heavily linked with a move for the 29-year-old, who swapped Torino for Chelsea in 2017, to replace Achraf Hakimi, who recently completed a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Saturday's edition of Turin-based outlet Tuttosport via Sempre Inter, Fiorentina are ready to battle the Nerazzurri for the defender's signature, having shortlisted Zappacosta as a potential signing should they sanction a sale for Pol Lirola this summer.

Zappacosta has previously been linked with the club following successful loan spells at Roma and Genoa, and was reportedly 'waiting for a call' from Inter ahead of the new campaign.

It has further been stated that Inter are considering Zappacosta as an alternative, and could reunite talks with the full-back if they fail to agree a deal with Cagliari for primary target Nahitan Nández.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that the west London side are aiming to offload the Italian on a permanent basis, but Inter are preferring a loan swoop for the full-back.

Zappacosta is thought to be a player that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio admires, and has followed throughout his career, with Inter set to make a move for the Italian.

The Serie A giants have also been linked with Arsenal's Héctor Bellerín, who looks set to depart the north London side this summer.

