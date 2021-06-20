Report: Chelsea Defender Zappacosta Is Attractring Attention From Italy

If Chelsea let him go to Fiorentina, what does this mean for the Achraf Hakimi deal?

Serie A side Fiorentina are interested in signing Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta according to reports in Italy.

Zappacosta signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

As per Sky Sport Italy, managerless Fiorentiana are looking at Zappacosta following his impressive loan spell at fellow Italian club Genoa.

The Italian spent last season on loan at Genoa, where he impressed Photo by IPA/Sipa US

It has been reported that Chelsea could use Zappacosta as part of a player plus cash deal to sign Inter Milan's Achraf Hakimi.

However, recent reports have stated that Hakimi would prefer a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, leaving Chelsea disappointed.

Zappacosta played 25 games on loan at Gennoa this season, scoring four goals and recording two assists. It is believed that Fiorentina see the right-back as a priority signing this summer.

With a year left on his Chelsea contract, now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

What has Hakimi's agent said?

Alejandro Camano said: “The only one who is going to leave Inter for now is Hakimi, who is also representing him."

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

