Report: Fiorentina 'Turn Attention' to Chelsea's Davide Zappacosta This Summer

Report: Fiorentina 'Turn Attention' to Zappacosta This Summer

The defender is not part of Chelsea's plans.
Serie A side Fiorentina have turned their attention to Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea have attempted to offload the Italian this summer but he remains at the club.

As per Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina have turned their attention to Zappacosta but must first offload Pol Lirola.

The Italians have previously been linked with the defender and have now turned their attention back to the right back, who spent last season on loan at Genoa.

Chelsea have tried to offload Zappacosta, offering the defender in a player plus cash deal for Romelu Lukaku. However, this bid was rejected as Inter Milan wanted to choose who to sign for the right back position.

Fiorentina will be looking to sell Lirola before they make a move for the defender, with Marseille interested in the Spaniard.

Zappacosta had previously been linked with Inter following successful loan spells at Roma and Genoa, and was reportedly 'waiting for a call' from Inter ahead of the new campaign.

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

The Italian has a year left on his Chelsea contract so now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

