Report: First Contacts Made Between Jorginho and Juventus Amid Potential Summer Transfer From Chelsea

First contacts have been made between Jorginho and Juventus amid a potential summer transfer from Chelsea, according to reports. 

The Italian international has been at the west London side since he made the move from Serie A outfit Napoli in the summer of 2018, with his contract running until 2023. 

Despite still having a year left on his deal at Chelsea, there has been speculation over a potential departure from the reigning World and European Champions in the summer. 

According to CalcioMercato, first contacts between him and the Italian giants have been made 'in recent days'.

He is said to be 'fine' at Chelsea, but a move to back to the Serie A has not yet been ruled out.

The report also suggests that he may be up for a new challenge after nearly four years at the Blues.

It is also believed that in order for him to join Juventus, Arthur must leave the club and the takeover of the Blues must be concluded, with the latter not yet able to complete any ins or outs until they have new owners.

Reports earlier in the month said that Juventus are looking to sign the 29-year-old 'as soon as they can talk to Chelsea'.

There is also believed to be interest from the likes of PSG and Barcelona over a potential move, but Old Lady boss Max Allegri is 'demanding the signing' of the midfielder.

Other reports also revealed that he will not renew his contract at Stamford Bridge, with Jorginho seemingly set to leave the club as a result.

