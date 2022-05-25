Skip to main content

Report: Five-Man Chelsea Defensive Transfer Shortlist Revealed as Jules Kounde Move Expected

A five-man Chelsea defensive transfer target list has been revealed as Jules Kounde's move to the club is expected, according to reports. 

The Blues are set to lose Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in the summer, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso both being linked with moves to Barcelona. 

Thomas Tuchel's side will be active in the market as they look to compete with Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title next season.

As per the Guardian, a list of five defenders has been revealed as some of the club's targets for the summer transfer window.

Kounde, who was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge last summer, is expected to be the Blues' first signing of the window, with the Frenchman having a verbal agreement with the club.

Also joining him in the list of targets is Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig, who Tuchel would like to sign as per previous reports.

Pau Torres, Jose Gimenez and Gleison Bremer have also been named as speculated targets for the Blues, with Chelsea's manager set to receive a budget of around £200 million for the summer when the club is taken over by Boehly.

The announcement of the American businessman's arrival at the Blues as their new owner is now said to be imminent after both the Premier League and UK Government gave their approval for the takeover to take place.

Chelsea will therefore soon be able to operate in the transfer market ahead of next season.

