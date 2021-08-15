Report: Flamengo And Chelsea Agree Loan Deal For Kenedy With €10M Option to Buy

Chelsea and Flamengo have agreed a deal that will see winger Kenedy return to Brazil on loan for the season, with an option to buy of €10 million, according to reports.

The winger spent last season on loan in Spain with Granada.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, Flamengo have agreed the loan deal with Chelsea for Kenedy and have included an option to buy.

(Photo by Miguel Angel Molina/Sipa USA)

Kenedy has been in talks with the Brazilian side 'all summer' and the Blues are looking to sell the player as soon as possible.

It appears that the best way to do this is by sending him on loan for a season and hoping that he will impress enough for Flamengo to activate the option to buy in the deal.

It has previously been reported that Kenedy believes moving to Flamengo would be the best move for his career but Chelsea preferred to send the player to a European league. However, it appears the option to make a deal permanent next summer could have swayed Chelsea into accepting the destination.

What has been said about Kenedy?

Flamengo Director Bruno Spindel opened up regarding a move for the winger.

"Kenedy is a very interesting athlete. Flamengo are talking. It’s also very difficult, he’s from Chelsea, he’s an interesting player who’s had a great season." he said.

He added: "It’s a very difficult negotiation, an athlete who was transferred for a very high fee [around £6 million] to Chelsea.

"We’d like to have him, but again, even because of the financial situation, the value of the Euro, everything that happened, we see it as a difficult situation."

