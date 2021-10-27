Report: Fluminense Interested in Signing Thiago Silva on Free Transfer

Brazilian side Fluminense are interested in bringing Chelsea's Thiago Silva back to the club, according to reports.

The centre-back joined the Blues last summer from PSG and has brought a depth of experience and quality into the west London side's backline.

However, his current deal expires next summer which would therefore make him a free agent should he not sign a new contract.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Fluminense are keen on signing the Brazilian.

The 37-year-old was arguably one of the club's best players during his time there and was even linked with a move to the Blues back in 2008, before ultimately joining Italian giants AC Milan.

The report suggests that talks are currently in the 'initial stages', with the Rio de Janeiro based side keen on strengthening their defence.

Silva has made a strong impression throughout his time at the Blues. Having previously reached the Champions League final in his last year at PSG, he was instrumental in Chelsea's route to European glory during his first season in west London.

Cup final heartbreak from just a year earlier had now been overcome, with the veteran centre-back finally claiming a winners' medal in the illustrious competition.

He made 34 appearances overall last season, with two goals to his name. The current campaign has seen him feature nine times already, as well as scoring a goal away at Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby earlier this season.

Chelsea will next face Newcastle United at St. James' Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

