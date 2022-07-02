Report: Former Blue Andreas Christensen Is Set To Be Announced By Barcelona Next Week

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the double signing of ex Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has been made official.

According to Fabrizio Romano the Spanish giants managed to pick both world class talents up on free transfers following the expiration of their contracts. Both players have signed the contracts and completed medicals following their move.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Joan Laporta said: " we will present both Kessie and Christensen on Wednesday and Thursday."

It was announced on the 10th of June that the Danish centre back was released from Chelsea after a long 10 year spell with the club. After joining as a 15-year-old Christensen worked his way through the age groups climbing up the ranks.

The 26-year-old 161 appearances for the Blues which included, starting in the 2019 Europa League final 4-1 victory over Arsenal and coming on as a sub in the 1-0 Champions League final win against Manchester City in 2021.

Christensen played 34 games in the 21/22 season where he saw most of his game time at the early part of the year. However as time went on the Danish defender slowly saw less game time under Thomas Tuchel.

With Xavi looking to rebuild Barcelona , Signing Christensen on a free transfer has been a good step in the right direction if they look to return to their former glory days.